How to prepared peppered fish

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

Fried fish

10 scotch bonnet pepper

10 kpakposhito

1 medium onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoon bouillon powder or Maggi

1-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped

1/2 -1 cup vegetable oil

salt

READ ALSO

How to prepare oxtail pepper soup

How to fry goat meat

How to prepare mixed peppers stew

Method

Blend scotch bonnet, kpakposhito, onion, garlic and ginger along with as much oil as desired.

Pour the pepper mixture into a small saucepan bring to a boil and slowly simmer for about 5-8 minutes.

Add fish and stir for the 'sauce to marry the fish'.

Taste for salt and serve.