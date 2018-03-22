Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepared peppered fish


Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fish

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Peppered tilapia play

Peppered tilapia

(The Kitchen muse)
  • Ingredients

Fried fish

10 scotch bonnet pepper

10 kpakposhito

1 medium onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoon bouillon powder or Maggi

1-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped

1/2 -1 cup vegetable oil

salt

  • Method

Blend scotch bonnet, kpakposhito, onion, garlic and ginger along with as much oil as desired.

Pour the pepper mixture into a small saucepan bring to a boil and slowly simmer for about 5-8 minutes.

Add fish and stir for the 'sauce to marry the fish'.

Taste for salt and serve.

