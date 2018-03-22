How to prepared peppered fish

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Fried fish
10 scotch bonnet pepper
10 kpakposhito
1 medium onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoon bouillon powder or Maggi
1-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped
1/2 -1 cup vegetable oil
salt
Blend scotch bonnet, kpakposhito, onion, garlic and ginger along with as much oil as desired.
Pour the pepper mixture into a small saucepan bring to a boil and slowly simmer for about 5-8 minutes.
Add fish and stir for the 'sauce to marry the fish'.
Taste for salt and serve.