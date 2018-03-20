Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare oxtail pepper soup


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Oxtail soup play

Oxtail soup

(9jasoulfood)
  • Ingredients

1 kg oxtail

1 teaspoon sea salt.

1 tablespoon all-purpose spices

1 big onion (finely diced)

10 scotch bonnets

4 tablespoon tomato paste

2 garden eggs

1 and ½ maggie/onga cubes

4 small kpakposhito

2 garlic cloves

1 gingerroot

Basil/scent leaves (finely sliced)

Method

Boil scotch bonnet and garden eggs until soft.

Blend onion, ginger, and gingerroot until smooth and set aside

Cut oxtail into desired sizes, wash and season with salt.

Leave it to marinate for 30 minutes.

Blend scotch bonnet and garden eggs until smooth and pass through a colander and set aside.

Steam oxtail over medium heat and add onion mixture and spices.

Cover to cook for 5 - 8 minutes.

Stir in garden eggs and half cups of water depending on the thickness you want.

Add basil leaves once cooked, allow for few minutes and serve hot.

