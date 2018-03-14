Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare fish stew


Pulse Food How to prepare fish stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Fish stew play

Fish stew

(ticokitchen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to prepare fish stew

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

  • Ingredients

Fried fish

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Pepper

Tomatoes

Fish seasoning

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Salt

Rosemary

  • READ ALSO

How to bake Tilapia

How to prepare spicy chicken bites

How to prepare curried potatoes

How to prepare fish sauce

  • Method

Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.

Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.

After 5-8 minutes, taste for salt.

Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and fish seasoning.

Finally, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve fish stew with rice, boiled yam or ‘kafa’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare Peri Peri chicken Pulse Food How to prepare Peri Peri chicken
Pulse Food: How to make tasty egg rolls Pulse Food How to make tasty egg rolls
Health Tips: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Pulse Ghana: How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian way
Wedding Tips: 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Pulse Food: How to prepare curried potatoes Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoes

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Ntsi Tsiin



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to bake Tilapiabullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy chicken bitesbullet
3 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare fish saucebullet
7 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoesbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare shredded beef sauce at homebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make tasty egg rolls
Pulse Food How to bake Tilapia
Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice with fried plantain
Pulse Food How to prepare okro soup
Pulse Food How to prepare curried potatoes
Pulse Food How to prepare guinea fowl stew
Pulse Food How to prepare chin chin
Pulse Food How to prepare crispy homemade chicken

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
6 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
7 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Pulse Food How to prepare noodle spring rolls
Boiled yam with egg stew
Pulse Food How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew
Crispy homemade chicken
Pulse Food How to prepare crispy homemade chicken
Chin chin
Pulse Food How to prepare chin chin