Recipe

How to prepare fish stew

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

Ingredients

Fried fish

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Pepper

Tomatoes

Fish seasoning

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Salt

Rosemary

Method

Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.

Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.

After 5-8 minutes, taste for salt.

Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and fish seasoning.

Finally, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve fish stew with rice, boiled yam or ‘kafa’.