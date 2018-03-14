How to prepare Peri Peri chicken

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1/4 cup paprika
2 tablespoons hot chili powder
1 cup fresh lemon juice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ginger, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh garlic, chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons Ground Black pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 big Onions, chopped
Thyme
4 Scotch bonnet
Mustard
Turmeric
How to prepare kpakposhito pork
How to prepare boiled potatoes with egg stew
How to prepare crispy homemade chicken
How to prepare egg stew and boiled yam in less than 30 minutes
Blend all spices until smooth.
In a large bowl, stir together the spices and salt.
Rub chicken with the mixture, place in a dish, and marinate for 3 hours.
Preheat a grill for medium heat.
Place chicken on the grill and discard the marinade.
Cook for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally until the skin is slightly charred and juices run clear.