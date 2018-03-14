How to prepare Peri Peri chicken

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1/4 cup paprika

2 tablespoons hot chili powder

1 cup fresh lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh ginger, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh garlic, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons Ground Black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 big Onions, chopped

Thyme

4 Scotch bonnet

Mustard

Turmeric

Method

Blend all spices until smooth.

In a large bowl, stir together the spices and salt.

Rub chicken with the mixture, place in a dish, and marinate for 3 hours.

Preheat a grill for medium heat.

Place chicken on the grill and discard the marinade.

Cook for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally until the skin is slightly charred and juices run clear.