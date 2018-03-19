Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare assorted beans stew
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Servings
4
Cooked Bambara beans
Cooked red-eyed beans
Cooked black-eyed beans
Cooked kidney beans
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Pepper
Tomatoes
Fish shrimps
Curry powder
Nutmeg
Olive oil
Salt
Rosemary
Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.
Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.
Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.
After 3-5 minutes, add beans
Taste for salt.
Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and fish seasoning.
Finally, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.
Serve beans stew with rice or boiled yam