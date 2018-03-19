Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare assorted beans stew


How to prepare assorted beans stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Assorted beans stew play

Assorted beans stew

(Telandeworld)
Recipe

How to prepare assorted beans stew

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

4

  • Ingredients

Cooked Bambara beans

Cooked red-eyed beans

Cooked black-eyed beans

Cooked kidney beans

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Pepper

Tomatoes

Fish shrimps

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Salt

Rosemary

  • Method

Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.

Add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

Stir in tomato paste, blended pepper, and tomatoes.

After 3-5 minutes, add beans

Taste for salt.

Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and fish seasoning.

Finally, add fried fish and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve beans stew with rice or boiled yam

