Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to fry goat meat
Ghanaian
20 minutes
1 hour 10 minutes
1 kg Goat meat
2 big Onion
3 cloves of garlic
1 gingerroot
2 tablespoon of all-purpose seasoning
Salt
Vegetable oil for frying
Blend onion, ginger, garlic, and onions and use it to season the meat.
Marinate for 1 hour.
Cook the meat for 10 minutes and transfer to a colander.
Heat oil in a wok or frying pan over medium heat.
Gently add the meat and fry until golden brown.
Serve with drinks, jollof rice or salad.