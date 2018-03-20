Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to fry goat meat


How to fry goat meat

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Fried goat meat

Fried goat meat

(9jasoulfood)
  • Recipe

How to fry goat meat

  • Cuisine

Ghanaian

  • Cooking time

20 minutes

  • Preparation time

1 hour 10 minutes

  • Ingredients

1 kg Goat meat

2 big Onion

3 cloves of garlic

1 gingerroot

2 tablespoon of all-purpose seasoning

Salt

Vegetable oil for frying

  • Method

Blend onion, ginger, garlic, and onions and use it to season the meat.

Marinate for 1 hour.

Cook the meat for 10 minutes and transfer to a colander.

Heat oil in a wok or frying pan over medium heat.

Gently add the meat and fry until golden brown.

Serve with drinks, jollof rice or salad.

