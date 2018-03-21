How to prepare peppered stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Recipe
How to prepare mixed peppers stew
Cuisine
Ghanaian
Servings
6
Cooking time
1 hour
Ingredients
Chicken thigh
Flour
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Kpakposhito
Pepper (Red, Green, Yellow bell peppers, Habanero and White peppers)
Tomatoes
Chicken seasoning
Curry powder
Nutmeg
Olive oil
Salt
Rosemary
Carrots grated
READ ALSO
How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup
How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home
Method
Prepare chicken and marinate with salt, ginger, onion, garlic, chicken spices for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Stir and steam for about 5- 10 minutes. Don't add water.
Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.
Fry on one side until browned and then flip.
Then transfer the chicken to a bowl and add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.
Stir in tomato paste, blended kpakposhito, and tomatoes.
After 6-10 minutes, add chicken stock and allow to cook.
Taste for salt, add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and assorted pepper.
Finally, add fried chicken and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.
Serve chicken stew with rice, yam or plantain.