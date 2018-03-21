Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare peppered stew


Pulse Food How to prepare mixed peppers stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Mixed peppers stew play

Mixed peppers stew

(Matse cooks)
Recipe

How to prepare mixed peppers stew

Cuisine

Ghanaian

Servings

6

Cooking time

1 hour

Ingredients

Chicken thigh

Flour

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Kpakposhito

Pepper (Red, Green, Yellow bell peppers, Habanero and White peppers)

Tomatoes

Chicken seasoning

Curry powder

Nutmeg

Olive oil

Salt

Rosemary

Carrots grated

Method

Prepare chicken and marinate with salt, ginger, onion, garlic, chicken spices for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Stir and steam for about 5- 10 minutes. Don't add water.

Heat saucepan over medium-high heat until hot and then add the olive oil.

Fry on one side until browned and then flip.

Then transfer the chicken to a bowl and add chopped onion and garlic and saute until tender and starting to brown.

Stir in tomato paste, blended kpakposhito, and tomatoes.

After 6-10 minutes, add chicken stock and allow to cook.

Taste for salt, add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg and chopped onions and assorted pepper.

Finally, add fried chicken and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve chicken stew with rice, yam or plantain.

