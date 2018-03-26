Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Egg sauce yam pottage play

Egg sauce yam pottage

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

Tuber of yam

Fresh tomatoes

Pepper

Shrimp powder

Onions

Garlic

Vegetable oil

Eggs

  • Method

 

Peel yam and cut into cubes. Wash thoroughly and boil in salted water.

Saute onions in vegetable oil over medium heat.

Add garlic, diced tomatoes, and stir.

After 3 minutes add pepper and stir again.

Stir in shrimp powder, curry powder, and other spices.

When the yam is cooked, drain the water and add it to the sauce.

Add your beaten eggs and cover to cook for 3 minutes.

Taste for salt, stir and serve hot.

