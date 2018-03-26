How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Tuber of yam
Fresh tomatoes
Pepper
Shrimp powder
Onions
Garlic
Vegetable oil
Eggs
Peel yam and cut into cubes. Wash thoroughly and boil in salted water.
Saute onions in vegetable oil over medium heat.
Add garlic, diced tomatoes, and stir.
After 3 minutes add pepper and stir again.
Stir in shrimp powder, curry powder, and other spices.
When the yam is cooked, drain the water and add it to the sauce.
Add your beaten eggs and cover to cook for 3 minutes.
Taste for salt, stir and serve hot.