How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage

EGG SAUCE YAM POTTAGE Growing up, whenever am eating yam with egg stew, I always leave the last yam with lots of stew so I mash them together and it was super delicious so we decided to come up with this sumptuous recipe For full video and , check link in bio and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #yam #Telandeexperience #ghana #southafrica #foodblogging #Africa #eggsauce #tasty #eastafrica #africanfoodblogger #blogging #recipes #Westafrica #foodrecipes #stew #vegetables #food #foodie #food #sweet

A post shared by Eat With Me (@telandeworld) on Mar 16, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT