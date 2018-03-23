How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way
Half a small jar of peanut butter
Garden eggs
Fresh tomatoes
2 onions
1 kg of chicken
Scotch bonnet
Salt
Cloves of garlic
Ginger
How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
The best way to make your Koose
Wash all vegetables
Dissolve the peanut butter paste with water and boil until oil settles on top by stirring continuously.
Boil the garden eggs, pepper, and fresh tomatoes and blend when it's cooked.
Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic
Wash chicken and cut into desirable sizes into a saucepan and add blended onion, ginger, and garlic.
Add salt and onga/maggie cube. Cover to cook for 5- 8 minutes.
Pass the garden eggs mixture through a colander and add to the meat.
Fetch the oil from the paste, add water depending on the thickness you desire.
Pour into the saucepan containing the meat.
Then stir vigorously using a big wooden spoon until the rice becomes a homogenous paste.
Allow to cook for 6- 13 minutes during on the thickness you want. Serve with rice balls or fufu.