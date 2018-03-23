Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend


How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  • Published:
Peanut butter soup play

Peanut butter soup

(Waakye leaf)
  • Ingredients

Half a small jar of  peanut butter

Garden eggs

Fresh tomatoes

2 onions

1 kg of chicken

Scotch bonnet

Salt

Cloves of garlic

Ginger

  • Method

Wash all vegetables

Dissolve the peanut butter paste with water and boil until oil settles on top by stirring continuously.

Boil the garden eggs, pepper, and fresh tomatoes and blend when it's cooked.

Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic

Wash chicken and cut into desirable sizes into a saucepan and add blended onion, ginger, and garlic.

Add salt and onga/maggie cube. Cover to cook for 5- 8 minutes.

Pass the garden eggs mixture through a colander and add to the meat.

Fetch the oil from the paste, add water depending on the thickness you desire.

Pour into the saucepan containing the meat.

Then stir vigorously using a big wooden spoon until the rice becomes a homogenous paste.

Allow to cook for 6- 13 minutes during on the thickness you want. Serve with rice balls or fufu.

