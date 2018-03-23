How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Half a small jar of peanut butter

Garden eggs

Fresh tomatoes

2 onions

1 kg of chicken

Scotch bonnet

Salt

Cloves of garlic

Ginger

Method

Wash all vegetables

Dissolve the peanut butter paste with water and boil until oil settles on top by stirring continuously.

Boil the garden eggs, pepper, and fresh tomatoes and blend when it's cooked.

Blend the onion, ginger, and garlic

Wash chicken and cut into desirable sizes into a saucepan and add blended onion, ginger, and garlic.

Add salt and onga/maggie cube. Cover to cook for 5- 8 minutes.

Pass the garden eggs mixture through a colander and add to the meat.

Fetch the oil from the paste, add water depending on the thickness you desire.

Pour into the saucepan containing the meat.

Then stir vigorously using a big wooden spoon.

Allow to cook for 6- 13 minutes during on the thickness you want. Serve with rice balls or fufu.