How to prepare florets stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way
½ kg Mushroom, chopped
Fresh tomatoes, diced
Scotch bonnet, chopped
Onions, chopped
Garlic, chopped
Cauliflower, diced
Broccoli, diced
Bay leaves
Salt
Seasoning
Pour oil into a saucepan and saute chopped onions and garlic over medium heat.
Add your diced tomatoes, scotch bonnet and stir.
After 3 minutes, add your seasoning, salt, and white pepper.
Add your cauliflower, broccoli and bay leaves.
Allow to simmer for 2 minutes and serve with cooked rice or boiled yam.