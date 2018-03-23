How to prepare florets stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

½ kg Mushroom, chopped

Fresh tomatoes, diced

Scotch bonnet, chopped

Onions, chopped

Garlic, chopped

Cauliflower, diced

Broccoli, diced

Bay leaves

Salt

Seasoning

Method

Pour oil into a saucepan and saute chopped onions and garlic over medium heat.

Add your diced tomatoes, scotch bonnet and stir.

After 3 minutes, add your seasoning, salt, and white pepper.

Add your cauliflower, broccoli and bay leaves.

Allow to simmer for 2 minutes and serve with cooked rice or boiled yam.