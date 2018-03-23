Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare florets stew


Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  • Published:
Florets stew play

Florets stew

(Telandeworld)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

½ kg Mushroom, chopped

Fresh tomatoes, diced

Scotch bonnet, chopped

Onions, chopped

Garlic, chopped

Cauliflower, diced

Broccoli, diced

Bay leaves

Salt

Seasoning

READ ALSO

How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend

How to prepared peppered fish

How to prepare mixed peppers stew

How to prepare oxtail pepper soup

  • Method

Pour oil into a saucepan and saute chopped onions and garlic over medium heat.

Add your diced tomatoes, scotch bonnet and stir.

After 3 minutes, add your seasoning, salt, and white pepper.

Add your cauliflower, broccoli and bay leaves.

Allow to simmer for 2 minutes and serve with cooked rice or boiled yam.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Weekend special: How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink) Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Dating Tips: 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Pulse Food: How to make gingerbread brownies Pulse Food How to make gingerbread brownies
Pulse Food: How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend
Pulse Food: How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Vacation Goals: 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling Vacation Goals 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Foods 5 foods that cause bad breath you didn’t know ofbullet
2 Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the worldbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare mixed peppers stewbullet
4 DIY This coconut rice recipe is dinner goalsbullet
5 Vacation Goals 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travellingbullet
6 Mango The health benefits of this fruit are amazingbullet
7 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fishbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soupbullet
10 Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare peanut butter soup this weekend
Pulse Food How to prepare Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo
Vacation Goals 7 Ghanaian celebrities who love travelling
Pulse Food How to prepared peppered fish

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
7 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
8 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
9 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

This is how to make Kaklo
Pulse Food This is how to make Kaklo
Sugared peanuts
Pulse Food How to make sugared peanuts
How to prepare spaghetti squash
Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti squash
Bitterleaf egusi soup and pounded yam
Pulse Food How to prepare bitterleaf egusi soup