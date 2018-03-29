Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'


How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo' play

agbeli kaklo
Ingredients

Fresh cassava

Onion

Cooking oil

Salt

Method

Peel, wash and grate cassava into to form a dough

 

Put dough into a basket to drain water.

 

Put the dough in a clean sack, find a heavy stone or metal and wash thoroughly.

 

Put the stone or metal on the sack to remove excess water for some hours or overnight.

 

Rub the dough in a sieve to remove the chaff.

 

Add salt and dry in the sun for some few minutes.

 

Grind onions and mix with the dough.

 

Mold into small balls.

 

Deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.

 

Serve with roasted peanut and coconut.

