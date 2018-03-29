Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare spicy fried yam


Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spicy fried yam play

Spicy fried yam

(Telandword)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Yam

Vegetable oil

Spice(s)

Salt

READ ALSO

How to prepare vegetable fritters

How to prepare florets stew

How to prepared peppered fish

  • Method

Peel y am and cut into cubes.

Wash with clean water and transfer to a clean bowl.

Coat the yam with turmeric or any spice of your choice.

Add water and use a wooden spoon to stir.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the and fry until golden brown.

Remove and transfer to clean white towel to soak the oil.

Serve with hot pepper sauce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make crab cakes Pulse Food How to make crab cakes
Pulse Food: How to prepare waagashi tomato stew Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
Vacation Tips: 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food: How to prepare vegetable fritters Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable fritters
Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam) Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake
Food 101: How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Cassava Dough Fufu And Okro Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare pork Jollof ricebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)bullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)bullet
4 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottagebullet
6 Pulse Food How to make millet porridgebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare vegetable frittersbullet
9 Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridgebullet
10 Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized...bullet

Related Articles

Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Pulse Food How to make millet porridge
Pulse Food How to make creamy coconut porridge
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Weekend special How to prepare 'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce yam pottage

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Fufu and palm nut soup
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian palm nut soup
Happy couple
Dating Tips 8 signs he doesn't want a serious relationship
Florets stew
Pulse Food How to prepare florets stew