How to prepare spicy fried yam

Ingredients

Yam

Vegetable oil

Spice(s)

Salt

Method

Peel y am and cut into cubes.

Wash with clean water and transfer to a clean bowl.

Coat the yam with turmeric or any spice of your choice.

Add water and use a wooden spoon to stir.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the and fry until golden brown.

Remove and transfer to clean white towel to soak the oil.

Serve with hot pepper sauce.