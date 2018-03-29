How to prepare spicy fried yam

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
Yam
Vegetable oil
Spice(s)
Salt
Peel y am and cut into cubes.
Wash with clean water and transfer to a clean bowl.
Coat the yam with turmeric or any spice of your choice.
Add water and use a wooden spoon to stir.
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
Add the and fry until golden brown.
Remove and transfer to clean white towel to soak the oil.
Serve with hot pepper sauce.