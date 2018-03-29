How to prepare waagashi tomato stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1kg waakagi
Fresh tomatoes, chopped
Pepper
Garlic, minced
Onions, chopped
Tomato puree
Vegetable oil
Spices
WAAGASHI TOMATO STEW Waagashi is a local Ghanaian cheese, my mom is soo obsessed with this cheese, she will literally put it in everything ! This is her cheese stew recipe
Cut waagasi into cubes
Transfer to salted water.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Add waagasi and fry until golden brown
Blend tomatoes, pepper, garlic, and onions until smooth.
In another saucepan, heat oil in a saucepan and saute onions.
Stir and add tomatoes puree.
Add the blended tomato mixture, stir and allow to cook.
Add all your spices and fried waagasi.
Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and serve with rice or yam