How to prepare waagashi tomato stew


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Waagashi tomato stew play

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

1kg waakagi

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Pepper

Garlic, minced

Onions, chopped

Tomato puree

Vegetable oil

Spices

  • Method

 

Cut waagasi into cubes

Transfer to salted water.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add waagasi and fry until golden brown

Blend tomatoes, pepper, garlic, and onions until smooth.

In another saucepan, heat oil in a saucepan and saute onions.

Stir and add tomatoes puree.

Add the blended tomato mixture, stir and allow to cook.

Add all your spices and fried waagasi.

Allow to simmer for 3 minutes and serve with rice or yam

