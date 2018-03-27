Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare pork Jollof rice


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
  • Ingredients

1 kg pork chops

Fresh tomatoes, diced

Tomato puree

Scotch bonnet, chopped

Onions, chopped

Garlic, minced

Fresh thyme

Fresh sage

Olive oil

Long grain rice

Fennel seeds

Salt

  • Method

Steam pork chops with onions, salt, garlic, ginger, thyme, sage, black pepper, stir and cover to cook.

Add half glass of water, stir and cover to cook over medium heat for 4 minutes.

Remove the meat and store the sauce.

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add meat.

Stir fry the meat and set aside.

Add fennel seeds, onions and stir continuously.

After 2 minutes, add the stock, diced tomatoes, tomato puree,  scotch bonnet.

Stir in salt and cover to cook.

Add rice after 3 - 6 minutes and stir.

Lower the heat and allow to cook evenly.

Add the fried pork and cover to simmer for 4 minutes and serve.

