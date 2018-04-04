How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 lb young flathead catfish cleaned, about 6 pieces

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tsp orange extract sugar-free

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red chili flakes

1 tsp dried thyme ground

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp dried rosemary ground

Grilled orange slices for garnishing

Method

Rinse the fish thoroughly under cold running water.

Pat dry each fish using a kitchen paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine olive oil, orange juice, orange extract, chili flakes, dried thyme, garlic, and salt.

Mix until combined and submerge fish in this mixture.

Coat well and refrigerate for 30 minutes before grilling.

Preheat the grill to a medium-low heat. Drain the fish and place on a grill rack.

Grill for 4-5 minutes on each side or until nice and crispy. Generously brush the fish with the marinade while grilling. About three tablespoons will be enough.

This will keep the moisture and juiciness. Remove from the grill and sprinkle with rosemary.

Garnish with grilled orange slices.