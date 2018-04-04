Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way


Pulse Food How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Orange grilled catfish play

Orange grilled catfish

(Telandeworld)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

1 lb young flathead catfish cleaned, about 6 pieces

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tsp orange extract sugar-free

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red chili flakes

1 tsp dried thyme ground

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp dried rosemary ground

Grilled orange slices for garnishing

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare pork Jollof rice

How to prepare waagashi tomato stew

How to make crab cakes

  • Method

Rinse the fish thoroughly under cold running water.

Pat dry each fish using a kitchen paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine olive oil, orange juice, orange extract, chili flakes, dried thyme, garlic, and salt.

Mix until combined and submerge fish in this mixture.

Coat well and refrigerate for 30 minutes before grilling.

Preheat the grill to a medium-low heat. Drain the fish and place on a grill rack.

Grill for 4-5 minutes on each side or until nice and crispy. Generously brush the fish with the marinade while grilling. About three tablespoons will be enough.

This will keep the moisture and juiciness. Remove from the grill and sprinkle with rosemary.

Garnish with grilled orange slices.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make hot cross buns Pulse Food How to make hot cross buns
Pulse Food: How to prepare spinach stew Pulse Food How to prepare spinach stew
Pulse Food: How to make spicy roast chickpeas Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeas
Pulse Food: How to make beef samosa Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
Easter Recipes: How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup) Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Happy Easter: 4 things you probably did not know about Easter Happy Easter 4 things you probably did not know about Easter

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare spinach stewbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
4 Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeasbullet
5 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
6 Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the worldbullet
7 Pulse Food How to make beef samosabullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeas
Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Happy Easter 4 things you probably did not know about Easter
Pulse Foods How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food How to make crab cakes
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew

Top Videos

1 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
4 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
5 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
6 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
9 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew -...bullet

Food & Travel

How to make
Pulse Foods How to make Ghanaian pancakes
How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Crab cakes
Pulse Food How to make crab cakes
Spicy fried yam
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam