How to make vanilla cupcakes


How to make vanilla cupcakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Vanilla Cupcakes play

Vanilla Cupcakes
  • Ingredients

2 cups flour

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄2 cup butter softened

3⁄4 cup sugar (if you like your cupcakes very sweet, add a little more.)

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence (optional)

  • Method

Preheat oven to 375f or 190c; line muffin cups with papers.

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy (make sure the butter is room temp so the mixture doesn't clump). beat in eggs one at a time.

Add flour (mixed with baking powder and salt) alternating with milk beat well; stir in vanilla.

Divide evenly among pans and bake for 18 minutes. Let cool in pans.

