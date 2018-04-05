How to make vanilla cupcakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 cups flour
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 cup butter softened
3⁄4 cup sugar (if you like your cupcakes very sweet, add a little more.)
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla essence (optional)
Preheat oven to 375f or 190c; line muffin cups with papers.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy (make sure the butter is room temp so the mixture doesn't clump). beat in eggs one at a time.
Add flour (mixed with baking powder and salt) alternating with milk beat well; stir in vanilla.
Divide evenly among pans and bake for 18 minutes. Let cool in pans.