How to make hot cross buns


How to make hot cross buns

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  
Hot cross buns play

Hot cross buns

(au.be.yahoo.com)
  • Ingredients

3/4 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon instant powdered milk

1/4 cup white sugar

3/8 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 egg white

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

3/4 cup dried currants

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons milk

  • Method

 

Put warm water, butter, skim milk powder, 1/4 cup sugar, salt, egg, egg white, flour, and yeast in the bread maker and start on dough program.

When 5 minutes of kneading is left, add currants and cinnamon. Leave in machine till double.

Punch down on a floured surface, cover, and let rest 10 minutes.

Shape into 12 balls and place in a greased 9 x 12-inch pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place till double, about 35-40 minutes.

Mix egg yolk and 2 tablespoons water. Brush on balls.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Remove from pan immediately and cool on wire rack.

To make crosses: mix together confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk. Place glaze in a piping bag or a sandwich bag with the corner snipped off; pipe a cross onto each roll.

