How to make hot cross buns

3/4 cup warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon instant powdered milk
1/4 cup white sugar
3/8 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 egg white
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
3/4 cup dried currants
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons water
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons milk
HOT CROSS BUNS Hot cross buns always reminds me of the nursery rhyme ..... one a penny two a penny hot cross buns.. who knows the twi version? paanoo shew! Paanoo shew!!
Put warm water, butter, skim milk powder, 1/4 cup sugar, salt, egg, egg white, flour, and yeast in the bread maker and start on dough program.
When 5 minutes of kneading is left, add currants and cinnamon. Leave in machine till double.
Punch down on a floured surface, cover, and let rest 10 minutes.
Shape into 12 balls and place in a greased 9 x 12-inch pan. Cover and let rise in a warm place till double, about 35-40 minutes.
Mix egg yolk and 2 tablespoons water. Brush on balls.
Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Remove from pan immediately and cool on wire rack.
To make crosses: mix together confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk. Place glaze in a piping bag or a sandwich bag with the corner snipped off; pipe a cross onto each roll.