How to make spicy roast chickpeas

Recipe

How to make spicy roasted chickpeas

Cooking time

40 minutes

Servings

5

Ingredients

400g can chickpeas, drained

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

Method

Drain and rinse your chickpeas.

Remove any loose skins off of the beans and pat dry on a paper towel or towel

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a cookie sheet with either foil or parchment paper.

Tip the chickpeas into a bowl and toss with the rapeseed oil, smoked paprika, cumin, and coriander. Toss well until the chickpeas are well coated.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Leave to cool, then store in an airtight container