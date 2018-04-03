Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make spicy roast chickpeas


Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeas

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Spicy roasted chickpeas coated with shito play

Spicy roasted chickpeas coated with shito

(Gourmetkim)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recipe

How to make spicy roasted chickpeas

Cooking time

40 minutes

Servings

5

Ingredients

400g can chickpeas, drained

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare spicy fried yam

How to prepare vegetable fritters

How to make crab cakes

  • Method

Drain and rinse your chickpeas.

Remove any loose skins off of the beans and pat dry on a paper towel or towel

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a cookie sheet with either foil or parchment paper.

Tip the chickpeas into a bowl and toss with the rapeseed oil, smoked paprika, cumin, and coriander. Toss well until the chickpeas are well coated.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.  Leave to cool, then store in an airtight container

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make beef samosa Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
Easter Recipes: How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup) Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Happy Easter: 4 things you probably did not know about Easter Happy Easter 4 things you probably did not know about Easter
Pulse Foods: How to make Ghanaian pancakes Pulse Foods How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Foods: How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo' Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'
Pulse Food: How to make crab cakes Pulse Food How to make crab cakes

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake



Top Articles

1 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
4 Pulse List 5 mysterious locations around the worldbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
7 Height Maximizer 5 healthy foods that would make you grow tallerbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare mixed peppers stewbullet
10 Pulse Foods How to prepare 'agbeli kaklo'bullet

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
9 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
10 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet

Food & Travel

Spicy fried yam
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy fried yam
Waagashi tomato stew
Pulse Food How to prepare waagashi tomato stew
7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
Vacation Tips 7 fun things you can do with family this Easter holidays
How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)
Pulse Food How to prepare 'Etɔ' (Mashed Plantain)