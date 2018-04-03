How to make spicy roast chickpeas

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
How to make spicy roasted chickpeas
40 minutes
5
400g can chickpeas, drained
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
Drain and rinse your chickpeas.
Remove any loose skins off of the beans and pat dry on a paper towel or towel
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a cookie sheet with either foil or parchment paper.
Tip the chickpeas into a bowl and toss with the rapeseed oil, smoked paprika, cumin, and coriander. Toss well until the chickpeas are well coated.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Leave to cool, then store in an airtight container