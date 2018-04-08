Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make Soya Milk at home


Pulse Food How to make Soya Milk at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way

  • Published:
How to make Soya Milk at home play

Soya Milk
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Soybean milk is a healthy alternative to cow's milk.

Soybeans are composed of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and a powerful array of phytonutrients, and have been known to help reduce blood cholesterol, thereby promoting cardiovascular wellness. Also good for those who are lactose intolerant.

Ingredients

 3/4 cups dried soybeans

2 quarts water

1 pandan leaf (optional)

1 slice fresh ginger root (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1/2 cup white sugar

How to make Soya Milk at home play

Soya Milk

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepare lasagna

How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way

How to make banana bread

Method

  1. Soak beans overnight in water. Drain, rinse, and discard water. Combine soaked beans with 2 quarts fresh water. In a food processor or blender, process beans with water until smooth.
  2. Strain into a pot through a double layer of cheesecloth, or a fine sieve. Add pandan leaf or ginger, and sugar to taste. Boil soy milk for 15 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent skin from forming. Remove pandan leaf or ginger, then flavor with vanilla. Stir in sugar to taste. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare lasagna Pulse Food How to prepare lasagna
Pulse Food: How to make prawn tempura Pulse Food How to make prawn tempura
Pulse Food: How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food: How to make banana bread Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Pulse Food: How to make vanilla cupcakes Pulse Food How to make vanilla cupcakes
Pulse Food: How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way Pulse Food How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo
Food 101: You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake Food 101 You Definitely Need To Have A Bite Of Ghana's Nkate Cake



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian waybullet
2 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
3 Pulse Food How to make banana breadbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare spinach stewbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare wrewre/melon seed soupbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare fante fantebullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fufu and tilapia light soupbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare lasagna
Pulse Food How to make prawn tempura
Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Pulse Food How to make vanilla cupcakes
Pulse Food How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way
Pulse Food How to make hot cross buns
Pulse Food How to prepare spinach stew
Pulse Food How to prepare lasagna
Pulse Food How to make prawn tempura

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
5 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
6 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the...bullet

Food & Travel

Hot cross buns
Pulse Food How to make hot cross buns
Spicy roasted chickpeas coated with shito
Pulse Food How to make spicy roast chickpeas
beef samosa
Pulse Food How to make beef samosa
How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)
Easter Recipes How to prepare 'Ebun ebunu' (Kontomire soup)