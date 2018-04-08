How to make Soya Milk at home

news

Soybean milk is a healthy alternative to cow's milk.

Soybeans are composed of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and a powerful array of phytonutrients, and have been known to help reduce blood cholesterol, thereby promoting cardiovascular wellness. Also good for those who are lactose intolerant.

Ingredients

3/4 cups dried soybeans

2 quarts water

1 pandan leaf (optional)

1 slice fresh ginger root (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1/2 cup white sugar

READ ALSO:

How to prepare lasagna

How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way

How to make banana bread

Method