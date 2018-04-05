How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way

news

This post seeks to help you prepare fried rice in a very quick and easy way. You may like to serve to your family, a guest or to enjoy alone. Please find below the steps to prepare fried rice.

Ingredients

Boiled rice

Mixed peppers

spring onions

sausage/chicken pieces/egg

soy sauce

salt

curry powder

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

Method

1 Pour the oil into pan and heat.

2 Add the spring onions.

3 keep turning for a couple of minutes.

4 Add the sausage and keep stiring for a couple of minutes.

5 Add the mixed pepper and the magie cube for about 2-3 minutes.

6 Add the curry powder(any spice of choice).

7 Add the rice and mix well.

8 Add the soy sauce and stire well for about 5 minutes to cook through

9 Now that your fried rice is ready, you can serve on it’s own or with Shito , salad, chicken, fried fish etc.