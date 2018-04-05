How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
This post seeks to help you prepare fried rice in a very quick and easy way. You may like to serve to your family, a guest or to enjoy alone. Please find below the steps to prepare fried rice.
Ingredients
Boiled rice
Mixed peppers
spring onions
sausage/chicken pieces/egg
soy sauce
salt
curry powder
2 tablespoon vegetable oil
READ ALSO:
How to grilled catfish at home the restaurant way
Method
1 Pour the oil into pan and heat.
2 Add the spring onions.
3 keep turning for a couple of minutes.
4 Add the sausage and keep stiring for a couple of minutes.
5 Add the mixed pepper and the magie cube for about 2-3 minutes.
6 Add the curry powder(any spice of choice).
7 Add the rice and mix well.
8 Add the soy sauce and stire well for about 5 minutes to cook through
9 Now that your fried rice is ready, you can serve on it’s own or with Shito , salad, chicken, fried fish etc.