How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian way


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play
This post seeks to help you prepare fried rice in a very quick and easy way. You may like to serve to your family, a guest or to enjoy alone. Please find below the steps to prepare fried rice.

Ingredients

Boiled rice
Mixed peppers
spring onions
sausage/chicken pieces/egg
soy sauce
salt
curry powder
2 tablespoon vegetable oil

play

 

Method

1 Pour the oil into pan and heat.
2 Add the spring onions.
3 keep turning for a couple of minutes.
4 Add the sausage and keep stiring for a couple of minutes.
5 Add the mixed pepper and the magie cube for about 2-3 minutes.
6 Add the curry powder(any spice of choice).
7 Add the rice and mix well.
8 Add the soy sauce and stire well for about 5 minutes to cook through
9 Now that your fried rice is ready, you can serve on it’s own or with Shito , salad, chicken, fried fish etc.

