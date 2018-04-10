How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Pumpkin leaves
1 big onion, chopped
2 green chili, sliced
4 tbsp. oil
Tomatoes, diced
Shrimp, powdered
All-purpose spices
Salt to taste
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
Add onions and green chili.
Stir in tomatoes after 4 minutes.
Add the pumpkin leaves.
Taste for salt and add shrimps and spices.
Stir-fry for about 4 – 8 minutes until the leaves wilt.
Serve hot with rice or cooked yam.