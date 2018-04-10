How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

Pumpkin leaves

1 big onion, chopped

2 green chili, sliced

4 tbsp. oil

Tomatoes, diced

Shrimp, powdered

All-purpose spices

Salt to taste

READ ALSO

How to prepare frittata at home

How to prepare spinach stew

How to make spicy roast chickpeas

Method

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add onions and green chili.

Stir in tomatoes after 4 minutes.

Add the pumpkin leaves.

Taste for salt and add shrimps and spices.

Stir-fry for about 4 – 8 minutes until the leaves wilt.

Serve hot with rice or cooked yam.