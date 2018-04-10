How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves

Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Fried Plantain with Stir fried Pumpkin leaves and Mackerel fish play

Fried Plantain with Stir fried Pumpkin leaves and Mackerel fish

(Matsecooks)
  • Ingredients

Pumpkin leaves

1 big onion, chopped

2 green chili, sliced

4 tbsp. oil

Tomatoes, diced

Shrimp, powdered

All-purpose spices

Salt to taste

  • Method

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add onions and green chili.

Stir in tomatoes after 4 minutes.

Add the pumpkin leaves.

Taste for salt and add shrimps and spices.

Stir-fry for about 4 – 8 minutes until the leaves wilt.

 Serve hot with rice or cooked yam.

