How to prepare spinach stew


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Spinach stew play

Spinach stew

(gourmetkim)
  • Ingredients

½ cup palm oil or vegetable oil

1 big onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons minced ginger

 1 tablespoon tomato paste

5 plum tomatoes, chopped

¾ cup egusi or raw shelled pumpkin seeds

A small bowl of spinach, washed, dried and roughly chopped

  • Method

Heat palm oil in a big saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onions, garlic and ginger. Cook until the onions are golden brown and sweet, about 15 minutes.

Stir in the tomato paste, and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the fresh tomatoes and scotch bonnet and cover for 5-7 minutes.

Pulse the egusi or pumpkin seeds in a food processor or blender to a fine powder. Stir in water,  until it is a loose paste.

Add the shrimp powder and simmer 2 minutes.

