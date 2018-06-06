How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Cow knee
Garlic, minced
Onion, minced
Ginger, grated
Anise seeds
Cumin
Black pepper, grounded
Fresh tomatoes
Fresh pepper
Vegetable oil
Season meat with garlic, onion, ginger, cumin, anise seeds, salt.
Add water and cook for 1 hour or until it becomes soft.
Pour oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.
Add blended tomatoes, pepper, and cover to cook.
Add meat stock, salt, and spices.
Stir in meat after 5 minutes and allow to simmer.
Serve with cooked rice or kenkey.