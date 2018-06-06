Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew


Pulse Food How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Spicy Cow knee (Kotodwe) stew play

Spicy Cow knee (Kotodwe) stew

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

Cow knee

Garlic, minced

Onion, minced

Ginger, grated

Anise seeds

Cumin

Black pepper, grounded

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh pepper

Vegetable oil

  • Method

Season meat with garlic, onion, ginger, cumin, anise seeds, salt.

Add water and cook for 1 hour or until it becomes soft.

Pour oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add blended tomatoes, pepper, and cover to cook.

Add meat stock, salt, and spices.

Stir in meat after 5 minutes and allow to simmer.

Serve with cooked rice or kenkey.

