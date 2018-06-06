How to prepare spicy 'kotodwe' (cow knee) stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Cow knee

Garlic, minced

Onion, minced

Ginger, grated

Anise seeds

Cumin

Black pepper, grounded

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh pepper

Vegetable oil

Method

Season meat with garlic, onion, ginger, cumin, anise seeds, salt.

Add water and cook for 1 hour or until it becomes soft.

Pour oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and saute onions.

Add blended tomatoes, pepper, and cover to cook.

Add meat stock, salt, and spices.

Stir in meat after 5 minutes and allow to simmer.

Serve with cooked rice or kenkey.