How to make stuffed chicken breast


You can treat anemia by consuming foods enriched with iron, a mineral that is widely found in chicken’s liver.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jollof and stuffed chicken breast play

(1qfoodplatter)
  • Ingredients

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

2 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

2 tablespoon cooking oil

1 cup mushroom , sliced

½ cup sliced red bell peppers

1- 1 ½ cup fresh baby spinach leaves

2 -4 slices of cheese

4-6 toothpicks

  • Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Brine chicken for 30 minutes and season for another 30 minutes

Place chicken on a board or flat surface.

Cut the chicken breast into half and season inside of the chicken.

In a large skillet or frying pan, add olive oil and garlic, sauté over medium heat for about a minute, add mushrooms, bell pepper and continue stirring for about 2-3 minutes.

Add spinach and stir frequently until wilted and cooked, about 2-3 minutes.

Stuff chicken breast with mushroom, spinach and bell pepper mixture. Add cheese, 1-2 slices per chicken.

Use toothpicks to thread chicken breasts near the openings to help secure them. If some of the fillings have come out, just tuck it back in.

Heat an ovenproof skillet over medium heat with a tablespoon of oil. Sear and cook chicken on both sides for 3-4 minutes each, until golden. You may use a pair of tongs, and carefully flip the chicken breasts over.

Place skillet in the oven and cook for about 16-18 minutes, depending on the size of the breast or until chicken is cooked through.

Transfer the chicken breasts to Serving plates. Carefully remove and discard the toothpicks.

Serve immediately with jollof rice or boiled yam and egg stew.

