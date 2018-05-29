How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Lamb's liver, rinsed and sliced
Butter
1 onion, peeled and sliced
1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
2 large sprigs fresh thyme
15ml/1tbsp plain flour
Salt and freshly milled black pepper
5ml/1tsp balsamic or red wine vinegar
Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
Season the flour with salt and black pepper and coat the liver.
Add the liver to the pan and brown for about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and water and bring to the boil.
Serve with parsnip mash and seasonal vegetables.