How to prepare pan-fried lamb liver

Ingredients

Lamb's liver, rinsed and sliced

Butter

1 onion, peeled and sliced

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

15ml/1tbsp plain flour

Salt and freshly milled black pepper

5ml/1tsp balsamic or red wine vinegar

Method

Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic, and thyme. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Season the flour with salt and black pepper and coat the liver.

Add the liver to the pan and brown for about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and water and bring to the boil.

Serve with parsnip mash and seasonal vegetables.