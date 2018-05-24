Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

Rice

Palm oil

Garlic, chopped

Ginger, chopped

Onion, chopped

Green pepper, chopped

Curry, nutmeg and rosemary

Salt

Pepper, blended

Tomatoes

Salmon

Kontomire

METHOD

Steam salted fish with onions and kpakpo shit for 5 minutes.

Heat palm oil in a large saucepan. Add steamed fish, chopped onion and garlic, leave to simmer

Add blended pepper, fresh tomatoes and tomatoes puree. Stir and cover to cook.

Add salmon, powdered herrings, and shrimps.

Taste for salt

Add curry, nutmeg, and rosemary.

Add cups of rice to the stir continuously for 2 minutes.

Steam chopped kontomire for 5-7 minutes

Check jollof if the grains are soft and there is no water.

