How to prepare 'Kontomire' Jollof rice

Ingredients
Rice
Palm oil
Garlic, chopped
Ginger, chopped
Onion, chopped
Green pepper, chopped
Curry, nutmeg and rosemary
Salt
Pepper, blended
Tomatoes
Salmon
Kontomire
METHOD
Steam salted fish with onions and kpakpo shit for 5 minutes.
Heat palm oil in a large saucepan. Add steamed fish, chopped onion and garlic, leave to simmer
Add blended pepper, fresh tomatoes and tomatoes puree. Stir and cover to cook.
Add salmon, powdered herrings, and shrimps.
Taste for salt
Add curry, nutmeg, and rosemary.
Add cups of rice to the stir continuously for 2 minutes.
Steam chopped kontomire for 5-7 minutes
Check jollof if the grains are soft and there is no water.