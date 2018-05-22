Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare groundnut stew


Pulse Food How to prepare groundnut stew

Groundnut is a rich source of minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, calcium, sodium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Groundnut stew play

Groundnut stew

(Matse cooks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

Chicken thighs

Peanut butter

Garlic

Ginger

Onions

Scotch bonnet

Mixed vegetables

Black pepper

  • READ ALSO

How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend

How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup

How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps

How to prepare calamari

  • Method

GROUNDNUT STEW RECIPE. This is very easy to cook and so delicious. My hubby was so in love with this stew...and again, we finished it all at a sitting. ...lol. You can serve it with Steamed rice, Agidi/Eko, Fufu or Pounded yam. Please buy soft Chicken for this recipe...old layers are a No no. You can get soft Chicken from Shoprite. Alternatively, you can cook the old layer chicken before using...but you will miss enjoying the characteristic juiciness peculiar to soft chicken cooked directly in this sauce. Add more pepper if you wish. The Okra is optional but I liked it......lol. Need eye popping Kitchen wares and Gadgets like mine, contact @kitchenlyyours They deliver nation wide. Got any questions, ask in the comment section. #MatseCooksVideos

A post shared by MatseCooks#emo#77iP## (@matsecooks) on

 

 Blend pepper, onions, garlic, scotch bonnets, ginger until smooth.

Marinate chicken with salt, bouillon, black pepper for 2 hours and fry until golden brown and set aside.

Saute onions in the hot oil under medium heat and add the blended pepper mixture.

Add tomato puree after 4 - 6 minutes and stir.

Stir in peanut butter, add water and stir until mixed evenly.

Add the fried chicken and chopped vegetables.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food: How to make Ghanaian pancakes Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakes
Pulse Food: How make Pototo croquettes Pulse Food How make Pototo croquettes
Pulse Food: How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend Pulse Food How to prepare Moi Moi this weekend
Pulse Food: How to make chocolate banana smoothie Pulse Food How to make chocolate banana smoothie
Pulse Food: How to prepare Spaghetti jollof Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollof

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakesbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian boiled yam and garden egg stewbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food This coconut pancake is about to become your go-to...bullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soupbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian saladbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food How to make mackerel fishcakes
Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian boiled yam and garden egg stew
Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks
Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls
Pulse Food How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup
Pulse Food How to make double chocolate brownies
Pulse Food How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup
Pulse Food How to make Ghanaian pancakes

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
6 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew -...bullet
9 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
10 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas...bullet

Food & Travel

Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stew
Cheese bread
Pulse Food How to make cheese bread
Apple cake
Pulse Food How to make apple cake
Curry powder
Pulse Food 5 healthy spices you should be eating