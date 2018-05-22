How to prepare groundnut stew

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

Chicken thighs

Peanut butter

Garlic

Ginger

Onions

Scotch bonnet

Mixed vegetables

Black pepper

Method

Blend pepper, onions, garlic, scotch bonnets, ginger until smooth.

Marinate chicken with salt, bouillon, black pepper for 2 hours and fry until golden brown and set aside.

Saute onions in the hot oil under medium heat and add the blended pepper mixture.

Add tomato puree after 4 - 6 minutes and stir.

Stir in peanut butter, add water and stir until mixed evenly.

Add the fried chicken and chopped vegetables.