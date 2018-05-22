How to prepare groundnut stew

Groundnut is a rich source of minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, calcium, sodium.
Chicken thighs
Peanut butter
Garlic
Ginger
Onions
Scotch bonnet
Mixed vegetables
Black pepper
GROUNDNUT STEW RECIPE. This is very easy to cook and so delicious. My hubby was so in love with this stew...and again, we finished it all at a sitting. ...lol. You can serve it with Steamed rice, Agidi/Eko, Fufu or Pounded yam. Please buy soft Chicken for this recipe...old layers are a No no. You can get soft Chicken from Shoprite. Alternatively, you can cook the old layer chicken before using...but you will miss enjoying the characteristic juiciness peculiar to soft chicken cooked directly in this sauce. Add more pepper if you wish. The Okra is optional but I liked it......lol. Need eye popping Kitchen wares and Gadgets like mine, contact @kitchenlyyours They deliver nation wide. Got any questions, ask in the comment section. #MatseCooksVideos
Blend pepper, onions, garlic, scotch bonnets, ginger until smooth.
Marinate chicken with salt, bouillon, black pepper for 2 hours and fry until golden brown and set aside.
Saute onions in the hot oil under medium heat and add the blended pepper mixture.
Add tomato puree after 4 - 6 minutes and stir.
Stir in peanut butter, add water and stir until mixed evenly.
Add the fried chicken and chopped vegetables.