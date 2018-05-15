Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup


How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Spicy Abobi stew and okro soup play

Spicy Abobi stew and okro soup

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

Dried headless Anchovies

Blended fresh Tomatoes

Tomato purée or paste

Onions, sliced

8 Kpakpo shito or 1 Habanero chili

2 tablespoonful of a Ginger, Onion, and Aniseed blend.

2 tablespoonful of Olive oil

 Coriander, chopped

 Green chillies, diced

  • Method

 

Wash Anchovies and soak in water for about 2 minutes.

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat and fry the anchovies for 2 minutes.

Add onions, ginger blend and fry for another 4 minutes.

Stir in your tomato purée and stir till it is well combined with anchovies.

Continue to fry for 4 minutes and add the blended Tomatoes.

Allow to cook for 7- 12 minutes while stirring intermittently.

Taste for salt and add all your spices.

Cook your chopped okro for 5- 8 minutes.

Sprinkle with chopped Coriander, Green chilies and serve with Akple, steamed Rice, boiled Yam or Plantain.

