How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup

news

Ingredients

Dried headless Anchovies

Blended fresh Tomatoes

Tomato purée or paste

Onions, sliced

8 Kpakpo shito or 1 Habanero chili

2 tablespoonful of a Ginger, Onion, and Aniseed blend.

2 tablespoonful of Olive oil

Coriander, chopped

Green chillies, diced

Method

Wash Anchovies and soak in water for about 2 minutes.

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat and fry the anchovies for 2 minutes.

Add onions, ginger blend and fry for another 4 minutes.

Stir in your tomato purée and stir till it is well combined with anchovies.

Continue to fry for 4 minutes and add the blended Tomatoes.

Allow to cook for 7- 12 minutes while stirring intermittently.

Taste for salt and add all your spices.

Cook your chopped okro for 5- 8 minutes.

Sprinkle with chopped Coriander, Green chilies and serve with Akple, steamed Rice, boiled Yam or Plantain.