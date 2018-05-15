How to prepare spicy abobi stew with okra soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Dried headless Anchovies
Blended fresh Tomatoes
Tomato purée or paste
Onions, sliced
8 Kpakpo shito or 1 Habanero chili
2 tablespoonful of a Ginger, Onion, and Aniseed blend.
2 tablespoonful of Olive oil
Coriander, chopped
Green chillies, diced
How to prepare 'zogale' in 6 easy steps
How to grill fish in 6 simple steps
SPICY ABOBI STEW WITH OKRA SOUP This spicy stewed dried anchovies is everything!!! Mixing the okra with the spicy stew is a match made in heaven and oooh that draw from the okra... you might need scissors to cut it#emo#77iP## Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTub channel for more deliciousness #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #okra #Telandeexperience #ghana #healthy #foodblogging #Africa #africancusine #tasty #africanfood #africanfoodblogger #blogging #ghanaianfood #Westafrica #foodrecipes #african #africanfood #afrofusion #nigerianfood #foodie #africanfood #savory
Wash Anchovies and soak in water for about 2 minutes.
Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat and fry the anchovies for 2 minutes.
Add onions, ginger blend and fry for another 4 minutes.
Stir in your tomato purée and stir till it is well combined with anchovies.
Continue to fry for 4 minutes and add the blended Tomatoes.
Allow to cook for 7- 12 minutes while stirring intermittently.
Taste for salt and add all your spices.
Cook your chopped okro for 5- 8 minutes.
Sprinkle with chopped Coriander, Green chilies and serve with Akple, steamed Rice, boiled Yam or Plantain.