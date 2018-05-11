Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepared coconut rice


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut rice play

Coconut rice

(savoryexperiments.com)
  • Ingredients

tablespoons olive oil

4shallots

2bay leaves

1stalk curry leaf

2 1⁄2cups rice

1⁄4cup peas (frozen)

3cups coconut milk

1teaspoon salt

1⁄4cup cilantro, chopped

2tablespoons mint, chopped

2 -3green chilies, chopped

Lime wedge for garnish

  • Method

Heat oil, add shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves and rice, and stir over medium heat until the rice turns translucent.

Add the coconut milk, salt, and peas and bring to a boil until most of the liquid is absorbed.

Reduce heat to very low, cover, and cook for a few more minutes, being vigilant that the rice does not scald at the bottom.

Remove bay and curry leaves and stir in the cilantro, mint, and chilies.

Fluff up with a fork, garnish with lime wedges if desired and serve immediately.

