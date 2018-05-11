How to prepared coconut rice

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
tablespoons olive oil
4shallots
2bay leaves
1stalk curry leaf
2 1⁄2cups rice
1⁄4cup peas (frozen)
3cups coconut milk
1teaspoon salt
1⁄4cup cilantro, chopped
2tablespoons mint, chopped
2 -3green chilies, chopped
Lime wedge for garnish
How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup
How to prepare stir fry egg noodles with chicken
Heat oil, add shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves and rice, and stir over medium heat until the rice turns translucent.
Add the coconut milk, salt, and peas and bring to a boil until most of the liquid is absorbed.
Reduce heat to very low, cover, and cook for a few more minutes, being vigilant that the rice does not scald at the bottom.
Remove bay and curry leaves and stir in the cilantro, mint, and chilies.
Fluff up with a fork, garnish with lime wedges if desired and serve immediately.