How to prepared coconut rice

news

Ingredients

tablespoons olive oil

4shallots

2bay leaves

1stalk curry leaf

2 1⁄2cups rice

1⁄4cup peas (frozen)

3cups coconut milk

1teaspoon salt

1⁄4cup cilantro, chopped

2tablespoons mint, chopped

2 -3green chilies, chopped

Lime wedge for garnish

READ ALSO

How to make onions rings

How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup

How to prepare stir fry egg noodles with chicken

Method

Heat oil, add shallots, bay leaves, curry leaves and rice, and stir over medium heat until the rice turns translucent.

Add the coconut milk, salt, and peas and bring to a boil until most of the liquid is absorbed.

Reduce heat to very low, cover, and cook for a few more minutes, being vigilant that the rice does not scald at the bottom.

Remove bay and curry leaves and stir in the cilantro, mint, and chilies.

Fluff up with a fork, garnish with lime wedges if desired and serve immediately.