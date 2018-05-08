How to make onions rings

Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Onions are rich in sulphur, fibers, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, vitamin C and they are low in fat, cholesterol and sodium.

  • Ingredients

1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup milk, or as needed

3/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

seasoned salt to taste

1-quart oil for frying, or as needed

  • Method

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

Separate the onion slices into rings, and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Dip the onion slices into the flour mixture until they are all coated; set aside. Whisk the egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork.

Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place on a wire rack to drain until the batter stops dripping.

The wire rack may be placed over a sheet of aluminum foil for easier cleanup. Spread the breadcrumbs out on a plate or shallow dish.

Place rings one at a time into the crumbs, and scoop the crumbs up over the ring to coat.

Give it a hard tap as you remove it from the crumbs. The coating should cling very well. Repeat with remaining rings.

Deep fry the rings a few at a time for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove to paper towels to drain. Season with seasoning salt, and serve.

