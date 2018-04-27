Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare yam balls


Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to prepare yam balls play

yam balls
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This is a popular Ghanaian snack. Yam balls it's very tasty, you could use ordinary potatoes instead of yam. They are traditionally made plain, but can be flavoured with vegetables, meat, fish or different spices, depending on your mood.

Ingredients

white yams

tablespoons finely chopped onions

teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

green chilli, finely chopped

tablespoon finely chopped sprin onion

crushed garlic

egg, beate

salt & freshly ground black pepper

seasoned flour, for dusting

oil, for shallow frying

READ ALSO:

How to prepare chilli crab

How to make kale homemade pasta

How to prepare doughnuts

How to prepare yam balls play

yam balls

 

Method

  1. Peel the yam, cut into pieces and boil in salted water for about 30 mins until tender. Drain and mash.
  2. Add the onion, tomatoes, thyme, chilli, spring onion, garlic, then stir in the egg and seasoning and mix well.
  3. Using a tablespoon, scoop a little of the mixture at a time and mould into balls.
  4. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan, roll the yam balls in the seasoned flour and fry for a few minutes until golden brown.
  5. Drain on kitchen paper and keep them warm while cooking the rest of the mixture.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Food Tips: 5 common foods that help you lose weight Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food: How to prepare chilli crab Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Nutritional Facts: 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of
Pulse Food: How to make banana bread Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Caution: 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food: How to make kale homemade pasta Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta

Recommended Videos

Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew
Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup



Top Articles

1 Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
2 Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you...bullet
3 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
4 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
5 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy...bullet
6 Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwichbullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
8 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet
9 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare doughnutsbullet

Related Articles

Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of
Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Pulse Food How to prepare doughnuts
Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon
Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup

Top Videos

1 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
7 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the...bullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew -...bullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Dried okro soup
Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup
Fried bread
Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pork balls
Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon