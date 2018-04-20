Home > New Articles >

How to make Ghana coconut rock buns


Recipes for Ghana rock buns

These Ghana coconut rock buns are delish. And we have the perfect recipe. Join the bandwagon and let's treat ourselves to a whole lot of crunchy goodness.

  • Published:
How to make Ghana coconut rock bun play

Coconut rock buns with cherry
RECIPE NAME

How to make Ghana coconut rock bun

COOKING TIME

40mins

RECIPE TYPE

Snack/ dessert

CUISINE

Ghanaian

COOKING METHOD

Baking

NUTRITION

Ghana coconut rock buns has a good helping of coconut. Coconut is basically the star of this pastry and rightly so.  Despite being so rich in fats and full of calories, it’s quite surprising that this super food is so nutritious.

Coconut is rich in fibre and also lowers blood sugar levels in the body. Fats contained in coconut go straight to the liver and are broken down into ketones, which are used for energy. Thus ideal for a ketogenic diet.

Snacks are very useful as energy replenisher ideal to keep you on your feet the whole day. But you should be  careful not to snack too much or it could lead to weight gain.

INGREDIENTS FOR GHANA COCONUT ROCK BUNS

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup desiccated coconut
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 300g hard butter
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1 ½ tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. vanilla essence

 COOKING INSTRUCTIONS FOR GHANA COCONUT ROCK  BUNS

  • In a large bowl shift the flour. Add your dry ingredients; sugar, nutmeg, baking powder and desiccated coconut.
  • Work in the butter slowly, preferably with your hands to get an even crumbly texture.
  • Break eggs into a spate bowl. Whisk it together with the vanilla essence.
  • Create a well in the middle of the flour mixture and drop in your wet ingredients. Gently fold them in to form a rough ball.
  • Knead the dough gently on a floured surface. Be sure not to overwork the dough. We still want to keep that rough texture.
  • Pre-heat your oven to200 degrees. Portion into 8 equal balls on a greased baking sheet.
  • Bake for 15-20mins until golden brown.
How to make Ghana coconut rock buns play

coconut rock buns

 

SERVING SIZE

4 Persons

ABOUT GHANA COCONUT ROCK BUNS

The perfect coconut rock buns are those with a golden brown, crunchy exterior but a creamy soft interior. And that is exactly what this recipe brings you with strong undertones of coconut and nutmeg.

These are the perfect snacks which fits snuggly in our lunch packs. Enjoy a couple of coconut rock buns with a cold drink on a hot afternoon.

