Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare doughnuts


Pulse Food How to prepare doughnuts

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Homemade doughnuts are a fun and tasty do-it-yourself project. Master these irresistible fried pastries with our step-by-step instructions.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • vegetable oil or shortening for deep-frying
  • desired coating or icing

READ ALSO:

How to prepare pork balls

How to prepare dried okro soup

How to prepare pork balls

Method:

Measure the flour into mixing bowl
Add the butter
Add the salt
Add the nutmeg
Add the sugar.
Rub them in (mix)
Add the egg
Add vanilla essence
Add few drops of milk ( aprox 2 table spoons).
Mix together till there are no lumps and a soft pasty consistency is achieved.
Heat the oil for deep frying
Use spoon or cupped fingers to scoop out the mixture into the oil.
keep turning the doughnut till ready. (nice golden brown colour is achieved).
Allow to cool and serve .

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Travel Tips: 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their honeymoon
Pulse Food: How to prepare dried okro soup Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup
Pulse Food: How to make fried bread Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pulse Food: How to prepare pork balls Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food: How to make candied bacon Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food: How to make beef shawarma Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make yogurt at homebullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare salad creambullet
3 Pulse Food How to make beef shawarmabullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
5 Pulse Food How to make fried breadbullet
6 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can...bullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare pork ballsbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soupbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghettibullet
10 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup
Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit
Pulse Food How to prepare salad cream
Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
3 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Coconut biscuit
Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit
Baguette sandwich
Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich
Tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Pulse Food How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish