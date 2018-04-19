How to prepare doughnuts

news

Homemade doughnuts are a fun and tasty do-it-yourself project. Master these irresistible fried pastries with our step-by-step instructions.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

vegetable oil or shortening for deep-frying

desired coating or icing

READ ALSO:

How to prepare pork balls

How to prepare dried okro soup

How to prepare pork balls

Method:

Measure the flour into mixing bowl

Add the butter

Add the salt

Add the nutmeg

Add the sugar.

Rub them in (mix)

Add the egg

Add vanilla essence

Add few drops of milk ( aprox 2 table spoons).

Mix together till there are no lumps and a soft pasty consistency is achieved.

Heat the oil for deep frying

Use spoon or cupped fingers to scoop out the mixture into the oil.

keep turning the doughnut till ready. (nice golden brown colour is achieved).

Allow to cool and serve .