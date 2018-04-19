How to prepare doughnuts

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Method:
Measure the flour into mixing bowl
Add the butter
Add the salt
Add the nutmeg
Add the sugar.
Rub them in (mix)
Add the egg
Add vanilla essence
Add few drops of milk ( aprox 2 table spoons).
Mix together till there are no lumps and a soft pasty consistency is achieved.
Heat the oil for deep frying
Use spoon or cupped fingers to scoop out the mixture into the oil.
keep turning the doughnut till ready. (nice golden brown colour is achieved).
Allow to cool and serve .