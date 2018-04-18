How to prepare pork balls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1½ pounds ground pork
2 tablespoons minced sweet or red onion
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp minced ginger
½ tablespoons sesame oil
Salt
Pepper
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients together and form balls.
Place on a baking sheet until ready to cook.
Use a small amount of olive or grapeseed oil (2-3 TBS or so) to fry the meatballs until nicely browned.
Place on a baking sheet and bake another 10 minutes until cooked through.