How to prepare pork balls


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pork balls

(Fionas foods)
  • Ingredients

1½ pounds ground pork

2 tablespoons minced sweet or red onion

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp minced ginger

½ tablespoons sesame oil

Salt 

Pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients together and form balls.

Place on a baking sheet until ready to cook.

Use a small amount of olive or grapeseed oil (2-3 TBS or so) to fry the meatballs until nicely browned.

Place on a baking sheet and bake another 10 minutes until cooked through.

