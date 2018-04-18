How to prepare pork balls

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1½ pounds ground pork

2 tablespoons minced sweet or red onion

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp minced ginger

½ tablespoons sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients together and form balls.

Place on a baking sheet until ready to cook.

Use a small amount of olive or grapeseed oil (2-3 TBS or so) to fry the meatballs until nicely browned.

Place on a baking sheet and bake another 10 minutes until cooked through.