How to prepare dried okro soup


How to prepare dried okro soup

Okro contains high levels of mucilaginous fiber.

  • Published:
Dried okro soup play

Dried okro soup

(Telandeworld)
Ingredients

1/2 tin cup of dried okra

1 handful crayfish

600 g beef

3 cooking spoons of red palm oil

3 cubes Maggi

1 pinch salt for taste

1 teaspoon of locust bean

1 medium onion bulb

1 teaspoon of dry pepper

250 worth of dry fish

  • Method

Wash the beef and place it in the pot, add the seasoning cubes, salt and onions and boil for 20minutes.

Wash the dried fish in warm water and add to the boiling beef.

Add the locust beans, palm oil, Seasoning cube, salt to taste.

After 5 min. Add the dried okra to the boiling ingredients.

Finally add the ground crayfish and cover the pot for five minutes.

