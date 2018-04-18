Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make beef shawarma


  Published:
Ingredients

Meat

  • 2 lbs of fatty beef cuts (roast cut/steak cuts/butter steak...)

Marinade Ingredients

  • 5 cloves of garlic
  • ½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup of olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon cloves
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon caraway
  • ½ teaspoon cardamon
  • ½ teaspoon of oregano or thyme
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon crushed peppercorn
  • ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

Tahini Sauce Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons of Tahini paste
  • 1 cup of freshly squeezed Lemon Juice
  • 3 gloves of garlic, crushed
  • a dash of Salt

Sandwich Ingredients

  • ½ cup of finely cut Italian parsley
  • Grilled tomatoes
  • French fries
  • Pita bread

Method

InstructionsShawarma Marinade

  1. Mix the spices along with the lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in a blender for a couple of minutes. Don't mix in the olive oil yet.
  2. Cut the beef into chunks of 4 inches long by no more than ⅔ inch in thickness.
  3. In a bowl, rub the meat with the marinade, sprinkle a bit of olive oil then rub again, cover and let marinate overnight in the fridge.

Grilling Shawarma Method 1: Panini Grill

  1. Lay the marinated shawarma chunks on a panini or George Foreman grill and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat.
  2. Once cooked, shred the meat on a cutting board and serve hot.

Grilling Shawarma Method 2: Oven Roasting

  1. Lay the shawarma chunks in a Pyrex tray with a bit of marinade, cover the trap tightly with aluminum foil, then gently bake at 270-300F for 2 hours.
  2. Once cooked, shred the meat on a cutting board and serve hot. This roasting method will make the meat very tender and juicy and will almost fall apart.

Preparing the Tahini Sauce

  1. In a small bowl, whisk the the Tahini paste, crushed garlic, lemon juice and salt until you turn the paste into a sauce.

Serving the Shawarma

  1. Place about 4-6 ounces (to taste) of shredded shawarma in a pita bread along the diameter, sprinkle some Tahini sauce, add freshly grilled tomatoes, french fries, a garnish of Italian parsley.
  2. Roll and enjoy.
