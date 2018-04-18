How to make beef shawarma

news
Ingredients
Meat
- 2 lbs of fatty beef cuts (roast cut/steak cuts/butter steak...)
Marinade Ingredients
- 5 cloves of garlic
- ½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon cloves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon caraway
- ½ teaspoon cardamon
- ½ teaspoon of oregano or thyme
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon crushed peppercorn
- ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
Tahini Sauce Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons of Tahini paste
- 1 cup of freshly squeezed Lemon Juice
- 3 gloves of garlic, crushed
- a dash of Salt
Sandwich Ingredients
- ½ cup of finely cut Italian parsley
- Grilled tomatoes
- French fries
- Pita bread
READ ALSO:
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit
Pulse Food How to prepare salad cream
Method
InstructionsShawarma Marinade
- Mix the spices along with the lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in a blender for a couple of minutes. Don't mix in the olive oil yet.
- Cut the beef into chunks of 4 inches long by no more than ⅔ inch in thickness.
- In a bowl, rub the meat with the marinade, sprinkle a bit of olive oil then rub again, cover and let marinate overnight in the fridge.
Grilling Shawarma Method 1: Panini Grill
- Lay the marinated shawarma chunks on a panini or George Foreman grill and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat.
- Once cooked, shred the meat on a cutting board and serve hot.
Grilling Shawarma Method 2: Oven Roasting
- Lay the shawarma chunks in a Pyrex tray with a bit of marinade, cover the trap tightly with aluminum foil, then gently bake at 270-300F for 2 hours.
- Once cooked, shred the meat on a cutting board and serve hot. This roasting method will make the meat very tender and juicy and will almost fall apart.
Preparing the Tahini Sauce
- In a small bowl, whisk the the Tahini paste, crushed garlic, lemon juice and salt until you turn the paste into a sauce.
Serving the Shawarma
- Place about 4-6 ounces (to taste) of shredded shawarma in a pita bread along the diameter, sprinkle some Tahini sauce, add freshly grilled tomatoes, french fries, a garnish of Italian parsley.
- Roll and enjoy.