How to make coconut biscuit

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

1 cup / 350g of flour

1 cup /350g desiccated coconut

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

Vegetable oil

READ ALSO

How make baguette sandwich

How to make delicious pancakes

How to make mini breakfast pizza

How to prepare frittata at home

Method

Pour flour into mixing bowl and add desiccated coconut.

Add a pinch of salt, sugar and mix together.

Add water bit by bit as you mix the form a hard dough.

Roll it flat and cut into desired shapes and sizes.

Deep fry in vegetable oil under medium heat for about 3- 5 minutes.

Keep turning until golden brown.

Transfer to paper towel to remove excess oil.

Allow to cool and serve.