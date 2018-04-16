Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make coconut biscuit


How to make coconut biscuit

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Coconut biscuit play

Coconut biscuit

(Telandeworld)
  • Ingredients

1 cup / 350g of flour

1 cup /350g desiccated coconut

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

Vegetable oil

How make baguette sandwich

How to make delicious pancakes

How to make mini breakfast pizza

How to prepare frittata at home

  • Method

Pour flour into mixing bowl and add desiccated coconut.

Add a pinch of salt,  sugar and mix together.

Add water bit by bit as you mix the form a hard dough.

Roll it flat and cut into desired shapes and sizes.

Deep fry in vegetable oil under medium heat for about 3- 5 minutes.

Keep turning until golden brown.

Transfer to paper towel to remove excess oil.

Allow to cool and serve.

