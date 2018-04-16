How to make coconut biscuit

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 cup / 350g of flour
1 cup /350g desiccated coconut
1/2 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
Vegetable oil
How to make delicious pancakes
How to make mini breakfast pizza
How to prepare frittata at home
Pour flour into mixing bowl and add desiccated coconut.
Add a pinch of salt, sugar and mix together.
Add water bit by bit as you mix the form a hard dough.
Roll it flat and cut into desired shapes and sizes.
Deep fry in vegetable oil under medium heat for about 3- 5 minutes.
Keep turning until golden brown.
Transfer to paper towel to remove excess oil.
Allow to cool and serve.