Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How make baguette sandwich


Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Baguette sandwich play

Baguette sandwich

(kscuisine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 whole grain baguette

6 tablespoons stone ground mustard

1 cup fresh arugula (may use fresh baby spinach)

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

READ ALSO

How to make mini breakfast pizza

How to prepare frittata at home

How to prepare crispy oatmeal cookies

  • Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Slice baguette in half lengthwise, separating two long pieces.

Place directly on oven rack and bake 5 minutes, just until lightly toasted.

Carefully remove baguette halves from oven and spread both with mustard.

Layer arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and walnuts equally over the bottom half of the baguette.

Cover bottom of baguette with the top half and cut into 6 equal sandwiches before serving.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare salad cream Pulse Food How to prepare salad cream
Pulse Food: How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish Pulse Food How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Pulse Food: How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti Pulse Food How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti
Pulse Food: How to make delicious pancakes Pulse Food How to make delicious pancakes
Moesha's CNN Interview: Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites Moesha's CNN Interview Delay bashes Ghanaians for being hypocrites
Globetrotter: 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the world Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the world

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup
Food 101: How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo Food 101 How To Properly Prepare Agbeli Kaklo



Top Articles

1 Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the worldbullet
2 Wedding Tips Forget about fried rice, here are 7 local foods you serve...bullet
3 Pulse Food How to make banana smoothiebullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare crispy oatmeal cookiesbullet
5 Pulse Food How to make Soya Milk at homebullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare frittata at homebullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare lasagnabullet
9 Pulse Food How to make mini breakfast pizzabullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fried rice the Ghanaian waybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare egg sauce the Ghanaian way
Pulse Food Check out this 'Nkosua ne Meko' branding that has got everyone talking
Pulse Food How to prepare fish sauce
Pulse Food How to prepare shredded beef sauce at home
Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food How to fry goat meat
Pulse Food How to prepare oxtail pepper soup
Pulse Food How to make sugared peanuts

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
3 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
6 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
7 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
8 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
9 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

Fried Plantain with Stir fried Pumpkin leaves and Mackerel fish
Pulse Food How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves
Pulse Ghana How to make chicken noodles
Crispy Pan fried white bass
Pulse Food How to make crispy pan-+fried bass
How to make vegetable spring roll
Pulse Food How to make vegetable spring roll