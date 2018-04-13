How make baguette sandwich

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 whole grain baguette

6 tablespoons stone ground mustard

1 cup fresh arugula (may use fresh baby spinach)

1 avocado, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Slice baguette in half lengthwise, separating two long pieces.

Place directly on oven rack and bake 5 minutes, just until lightly toasted.

Carefully remove baguette halves from oven and spread both with mustard.

Layer arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and walnuts equally over the bottom half of the baguette.

Cover bottom of baguette with the top half and cut into 6 equal sandwiches before serving.