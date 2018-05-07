Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make fruitcake cookies


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
(Food Network)
  • Ingredients

1-1/4 cups fruitcake mix

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

⅔ cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

¼ cup sour cream

1 cup icing sugar

3 tbsp brandy

1 tbsp lemon juice

  • Method

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

Microwave brandy and fruitcake mix until bubbling, about 45 seconds. Let cool completely.

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, beat butter and sugar with electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Add egg and mix until incorporated. Reduce speed to low and add half the flour mixture, then sour cream, then remaining flour, mixing until combined after each addition. Add fruit mixture and stir to evenly distribute.

Drop tablespoons of dough 2 inches apart on to baking sheets. Bake until light golden brown, about 10 to 13 minutes. Cool on wire racks completely.

Whisk icing sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle over cookies and let set 30 minutes.

