How to make cassava chips

Ingredients

Cassava, peeled

Salt

Cayenne powder

Vegetable oil

Method

Using a mandoline or a sharp knife, slice the cassava into very thin slices, about 1/8-inch thickness.

Place sliced cassava on paper towels, and blot to remove excess moisture.

Heat enough oil a wok over high heat or 375 degrees. Cook chips in batches, without crowding the pan, until crisp and slightly golden. Drain on paper towels.

While still warm, season with cayenne and salt to taste.