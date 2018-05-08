How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ingredients

1.5 kg of mutton cut into sizeable chunks

3 large tomatoes

1 small gingerroot

2 large onions

2 cloves of peeled garlic

Kpakposhito

80g of tomato paste

2 Bouillon cube

Salt

READ ALSO

How to prepare Guinness braised beef

How to prepare beef and veggie curry

How to prepare chicken and prawn curry

How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup

Method

Wash and clean your mutton and place in a bowl.

Blend ginger, 1 chopped onion, garlic, and kpakposhito until smooth.

Add the paste to the mutton.

Mix the paste well into the mutton and refrigerate for at least for 2 hours.

Transfer the marinated meat into a saucepan and cook for 3- 5 minutes over medium heat.

Stir in tomatoes and onions.

Remove tomatoes, onion and blend until smooth.

Using a fine colander, pass the tomato and onion blend through into a bowl

Add your strained juice to the mutton, water and cook for 15 to 25 minutes depending on the thickness you want.

Add the remaining Kpakpo shito and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Serve with boiled rice or banku.