How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup


How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Goat meat light souo play

Goat meat light souo

(Fionas foods)
  • Ingredients

1.5 kg of mutton cut into sizeable chunks

3 large tomatoes

1 small gingerroot

2 large onions

2 cloves of peeled garlic

Kpakposhito

80g of tomato paste

2 Bouillon cube

Salt

  • Method

Wash and clean your mutton and place in a bowl.

Blend ginger, 1 chopped onion, garlic, and kpakposhito until smooth.

Add the paste to the mutton.

Mix the paste well into the mutton and refrigerate for at least for 2 hours.

Transfer the marinated meat into a saucepan and cook for 3- 5 minutes over medium heat.

Stir in tomatoes and onions.

Remove tomatoes, onion and blend until smooth.

Using a fine colander, pass the tomato and onion blend through into a bowl

Add your strained juice to the mutton, water and cook for 15 to 25 minutes depending on the thickness you want.

Add the remaining Kpakpo shito and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Serve with boiled rice or banku.

