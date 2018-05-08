How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1.5 kg of mutton cut into sizeable chunks
3 large tomatoes
1 small gingerroot
2 large onions
2 cloves of peeled garlic
Kpakposhito
80g of tomato paste
2 Bouillon cube
Salt
Wash and clean your mutton and place in a bowl.
Blend ginger, 1 chopped onion, garlic, and kpakposhito until smooth.
Add the paste to the mutton.
Mix the paste well into the mutton and refrigerate for at least for 2 hours.
Transfer the marinated meat into a saucepan and cook for 3- 5 minutes over medium heat.
Stir in tomatoes and onions.
Remove tomatoes, onion and blend until smooth.
Using a fine colander, pass the tomato and onion blend through into a bowl
Add your strained juice to the mutton, water and cook for 15 to 25 minutes depending on the thickness you want.
Add the remaining Kpakpo shito and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Serve with boiled rice or banku.