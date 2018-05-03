Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare chicken and prawn curry


Prawns are rich in nutrients, protects skin, and helps the immune system to work well.

  Published:
  • Ingredients

1 Kg cubed chicken breast

300 g prawns, shelled and deveined

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

½ tablespoon chili powder

¼ tablespoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander

¼ cup lemon juice

½ cup oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 tsp ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

2 tomatoes, pureed or chopped

1 tin coconut cream

½ cup curry leaves, finely sliced

1 handful fresh coriander chopped

  • Method

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Heat enough oil in a pan over high heat and fry chicken until golden brown.

Remove and set aside. Add the prawns and fry until semi cooked and add to the chicken.

Add the onion and fry until translucent.

Mix together all powdered spices, add lemon juice to form a paste.

Then add the curry paste and sauté until fragrant.

Add tomatoes, pepper and cook for a 4 - 6 minutes on medium heat.

Stir in the curry leaves, add water and cook well until the consistency of a thick curry sauce is achieved.

Add the fried chicken and the prawns, cover and allow to simmer until the chicken is tender.

Pour in the coconut cream and allow to cook for a further 5 minutes.

Taste for salt, add coriander and allow to simmer for 2 minutes before serving.

