Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare beef and veggie curry


Pulse Food How to prepare beef and veggie curry

Turmeric may be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence.

  • Published:
Beef and veggie curry play

Beef and veggie curry

(Fionas food)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

300g beef round steak

2 big onions, halved, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 x 400g can diced tomatoes

1 beef stock

2 carrots, peeled, coarsely chopped

175g green beans, topped, halved

Freshly ground black pepper

  • READ MORE

How to prepare dried okro soup

How to prepare pork balls

How to make candied bacon

  • Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add half the beef and cook, stirring, for 3-4 minutes or until brown and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes or until soft and brown. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, and cayenne pepper, and cook for 1 minute or until aromatic.

Add the beef, tomato, and stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until beef is tender.

Step 4

Add carrot and cook for 20 minutes or until tender. Add beans and cook for 10 minutes or until tender.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Caution: 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food: How to prepare yam balls Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls
Food Tips: 5 common foods that help you lose weight Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food: How to prepare chilli crab Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Nutritional Facts: 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of
Pulse Food: How to make banana bread Pulse Food How to make banana bread

Recommended Videos

Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew
Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
2 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare pork ballsbullet
5 Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
6 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can...bullet
7 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare doughnutsbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare fante fantebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Globetrotter 6 times Moesha Boduong showed off her travels to the world
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Pulse Food How to make mini breakfast pizza
Pulse Food How to make stove popcorn
Wedding Tips Forget about fried rice, here are 7 local foods you serve at your wedding
Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight
Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
6 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
7 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew -...bullet

Food & Travel

How to make homemade kale pastaHow to make homemade kale pasta
Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
How to make a perfect sandwich
Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich
Dried okro soup
Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soup
Fried bread
Pulse Food How to make fried bread