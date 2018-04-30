How to prepare beef and veggie curry

news

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

300g beef round steak

2 big onions, halved, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 x 400g can diced tomatoes

1 beef stock

2 carrots, peeled, coarsely chopped

175g green beans, topped, halved

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add half the beef and cook, stirring, for 3-4 minutes or until brown and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes or until soft and brown. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, and cayenne pepper, and cook for 1 minute or until aromatic.

Add the beef, tomato, and stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until beef is tender.

Step 4

Add carrot and cook for 20 minutes or until tender. Add beans and cook for 10 minutes or until tender.