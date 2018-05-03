Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make mushroom pie


Pulse Food How to make mushroom pie

Mushrooms provide you with lean proteins since they have no cholesterol or fat and have very low carbohydrates.

  • Published:
Mushroom pie play

Mushroom pie

(Telandeworld)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

25g butter, plus extra for greasing

1 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

350g mixed mushroom, sliced

small handful parsley, finely chopped

100ml single cream

375g pack ready-rolled shortcrust pastry

a little plain flour, for dusting

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp caraway seed

  • READ ALSO

How to make cinnamon rolls

How to make cassava chips

How to prepare dinner rolls

How to prepare yam balls

  • Method

Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and fry until soft. Stir in the garlic and mushrooms, season and cook for 5 mins until the mushrooms are soft. Stir in the parsley and cream. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Grease a 6-hole muffin tin with butter, then line each hole with a long thin strip of baking parchment.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and stamp out 6 x 10 cm circles. Press a circle into each hole to line. Roll out the remaining pastry (you may need to re-roll trimmings) and stamp out 6 x 8cm circles.

Divide the mushroom mix between the pies. Brush the pastry edges with a little egg, top each with a pastry lid and carefully press the pastry edges together to seal.

Brush with the remaining egg and sprinkle with caraway seeds. Bake for 25-30 mins until golden.

Allow to cool in the tin slightly before serving, or cool on a wire rack and keep in airtight containers for up to 1 day. Reheat before serving.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare chicken and prawn curry Pulse Food How to prepare chicken and prawn curry
Taxify: How much money do Taxify drivers really make? Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?
Pulse Food: How to make cassava chips Pulse Food How to make cassava chips
Pulse Food: How to make cinnamon rolls Pulse Food How to make cinnamon rolls
Pulse Food: How to prepare dinner rolls Pulse Food How to prepare dinner rolls
Pulse Foods: How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home Pulse Foods How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew
Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew
Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono



Top Articles

1 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare dinner rollsbullet
4 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
5 Pulse Foods How to prepare fresh coconut milk at homebullet
6 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can...bullet
7 Photos Here are the top 10 African presidents with the most...bullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soupbullet
9 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet

Related Articles

Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit
Pulse Food How to make stir-fried pumpkin leaves
Pulse Food How to prepare salad cream
Pulse Food How to prepare frittata at home
Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
Pulse Food How to make cassava chips

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
6 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
7 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet

Food & Travel

Braised braised beef
Pulse Food How to prepare Guinness braised beef
Pulse Food How to prepare beef and veggie curry
How to prepare yam balls
Pulse Food How to prepare yam balls
5 common foods that help you lose weight
Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight