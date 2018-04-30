Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to prepare Guinness braised beef


Meat is an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals. These include vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, iron, niacin, and vitamin B6.

  • Published:
Braised braised beef

(Fionas foods)
  • Ingredients

4 1/2 lb top sirloin beef roast, trimmed and cubed

4-5 tbsp flour

cooking oil

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

2 large onions, chopped

2 1/2 cups beef stock

1 1/4 cups Guinness beer

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp prepared mustard

1/4 to 1/2 tsp ground cloves

salt

pepper

1 1/2 tsp basil

2 bay leaves

  • Method

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Dredge your cubed beef in flour.

When the oil is hot, add the beef to the frying pan, and brown on all sides.

Set aside in an ovenproof dish.

Stir the onions and garlic in the hot oil and cook until soft.

Add the stock, beer, vinegar, sugar, mustard, cloves, salt & pepper, basil and bay leaves.

Bring to a boil.

Then pour the liquid over the beef, cover, and transfer the dish to the oven.

Bake until the beef is tender – about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

 Stir a couple of times during cooking.

