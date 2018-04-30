How to prepare Guinness braised beef

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

4 1/2 lb top sirloin beef roast, trimmed and cubed

4-5 tbsp flour

cooking oil

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

2 large onions, chopped

2 1/2 cups beef stock

1 1/4 cups Guinness beer

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp prepared mustard

1/4 to 1/2 tsp ground cloves

salt

pepper

1 1/2 tsp basil

2 bay leaves

Method

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Dredge your cubed beef in flour.

When the oil is hot, add the beef to the frying pan, and brown on all sides.

Set aside in an ovenproof dish.

Stir the onions and garlic in the hot oil and cook until soft.

Add the stock, beer, vinegar, sugar, mustard, cloves, salt & pepper, basil and bay leaves.

Bring to a boil.

Then pour the liquid over the beef, cover, and transfer the dish to the oven.

Bake until the beef is tender – about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Stir a couple of times during cooking.