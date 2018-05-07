How to prepare stir fry egg noodles with chicken

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ingredients

1 kg chicken breast, thinly sliced

1 pack of egg noodles

2 eggs

1 small onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 vegetable Stir Fry Mix

Soy sauce mixture

1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

Method

Make your meat taste better with a quick brine. Make a solution of 1/4 cup of salt dissolved in 4 cups of warm water.

Add slices of gingerroot and minced garlic.

Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan over medium heat.

Fry garlic, and chicken together for 3 to 5 minutes

Push the chicken on one side and add in the egg. Scramble the egg and mix with chicken.

Add 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and mix well.

Transfer the chicken and egg into a bowl.

Heat up the frying pan again with 2 to 3 tablespoons of cooking oil.

Add the noodles and toss gently every minute and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the soy sauce mixture. Toss well.

Do it gently so that you won't break up the noodles.

Add in half of the mixed vegetables.

Toss gently and cook for 1 minute only so that the vegetables still keep the crunchy texture.

Add the chicken and egg.

Mix all together and it's ready to serve.