How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks

news

Ingredients

4 lamb shanks

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp tomato purée

250ml light red wine

2 tbsp plain flour

500ml stock, vegetable, chicken or lamb

2 carrots, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

2 bay leaves

2 thyme sprigs

1 bunch parsley

READ ALSO

How to make cinnamon rolls

How to prepare Guinness braised beef

How to prepare chilli crab

How to prepare yam balls

Method

Deep fry lamb shanks in a large hot frying pan until brown and transfer them to the slow cooker.

Heat oil in a saucepan under medium heat and saute onions until it starts to turn translucent, then stir in the tomato purée and flour and cook for a minute.

Add the red wine and bring it to a boil, stirring until you get a smooth sauce.

Tip into the slow cooker. Pour the stock into the same pan and bring it to a boil, then tip into the slow cooker.

Add the carrots garlic, bay leaves, thyme and parsley stalks to the slow cooker and put the lid on.

Cook on low for eight hours or on high for four hours. Turn the shanks over at some point during the cooking.

After eight hours the lamb should be tender and start to fall off the bone.

If the sauce is too thin lift out the lamb and carrots and tips the sauce into a pan, boil it rapidly until it starts to thicken before adding the parsley.