How to prepare 'zogale' at home

Ingredients

8 medium size Beef

1 medium Smoked Fish

2 medium bunches kogale Leaves

3 large size Fresh Tomatoes

3 medium Fresh Pepper

1 medium bulb Onion

1 tablespoon Yaji

Bouillon

1 cup of Groundnut (raw shelled)

Dawadawa powder

Palm oil

Salt to taste

Method

Carefully select the zogale leaves, wash thoroughly and boil in enough water for 5-8 minutes or until it becomes soft. Drain off the water and set aside.

Pour boiling water on the groundnut. Allow to cool, then peel off the skin and blend to a smooth paste.

Marinate beef with blend onion, ginger, and garlic. Add salt, Maggi cube and leave for 30 minutes.

Steam for 5- 7 minutes and add palm oil.

Stir in dawadawa, blended tomato, and pepper mixture and allow to cook for few minutes.

Stir and add the zogale leaves, allow to cook for 2 minutes.

Stir and the remaining Maggi cube. Stir and add salt to taste.

Simmer for few minutes and serve with eba or pounded yam.