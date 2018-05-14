How to prepare 'zogale' at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
8 medium size Beef
1 medium Smoked Fish
2 medium bunches kogale Leaves
3 large size Fresh Tomatoes
3 medium Fresh Pepper
1 medium bulb Onion
1 tablespoon Yaji
Bouillon
1 cup of Groundnut (raw shelled)
Dawadawa powder
Palm oil
Salt to taste
Carefully select the zogale leaves, wash thoroughly and boil in enough water for 5-8 minutes or until it becomes soft. Drain off the water and set aside.
Pour boiling water on the groundnut. Allow to cool, then peel off the skin and blend to a smooth paste.
Marinate beef with blend onion, ginger, and garlic. Add salt, Maggi cube and leave for 30 minutes.
Steam for 5- 7 minutes and add palm oil.
Stir in dawadawa, blended tomato, and pepper mixture and allow to cook for few minutes.
Stir and add the zogale leaves, allow to cook for 2 minutes.
Stir and the remaining Maggi cube. Stir and add salt to taste.
Simmer for few minutes and serve with eba or pounded yam.