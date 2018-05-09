Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make double chocolate brownies


Chocolate has since become a popular food product that millions enjoy every day, thanks to its unique, rich, and sweet taste.

Double chocolate brownies play

Double chocolate brownies

(Hale Groves)
Eating chocolate may have the following benefits:

  • lowering cholesterol levels
  • preventing cognitive decline
  • reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems

  • Ingredients

1 cup butter

2 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 1/4 cups cocoa powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 350º F.

Lightly grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with shortening; set aside.

In a medium saucepan melt butter over low heat.

Once butter is completely melted add sugar and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour sugar mixture into a large bowl.

Beat in cocoa, salt, baking powder, vanilla, eggs.

Mix until combined.

Stir in the flour and chocolate chips until well combined.

Spread brownie batter into prepared pan (batter will be very thick).

Bake for approximately 30 minutes.

Cool on a cooling rack and enjoy.

