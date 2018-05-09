How to make double chocolate brownies

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eating chocolate may have the following benefits:

lowering cholesterol levels

preventing cognitive decline

reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems

Ingredients

1 cup butter

2 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 1/4 cups cocoa powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 350º F.

Lightly grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with shortening; set aside.

In a medium saucepan melt butter over low heat.

Once butter is completely melted add sugar and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour sugar mixture into a large bowl.

Beat in cocoa, salt, baking powder, vanilla, eggs.

Mix until combined.

Stir in the flour and chocolate chips until well combined.

Spread brownie batter into prepared pan (batter will be very thick).

Bake for approximately 30 minutes.

Cool on a cooling rack and enjoy.