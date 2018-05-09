Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make mackerel fishcakes


Pulse Food How to make mackerel fishcakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mackerel fishcakes play

Mackerel fishcakes

(Dinner Diary)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Ingredients

300g cold mashed potato

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp horseradish sauce

Mackerel fillets, skinned and flaked

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, beaten

85g dried breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil

salad and lemon wedges, to serve

  • READ ALSO

The best way to make your Koose

How to make fruitcake cookies

How to make cassava chips

  • Method

In a large bowl, mix together the potato, spring onions, horseradish, and mackerel, then shape into 8 even-sized cakes.

Roll the fishcakes in the flour, shaking off any excess, then dip in the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs.

Cover and chill until ready to cook.

Gently grill or shallow-fry the fishcakes for 5-6 mins on each side until crunchy, golden brown and hot all the way through.

Serve with salad and lemon wedges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven Pulse Food How to prepare BBQ chicken in the oven
Pulse Food: How to make double chocolate brownies Pulse Food How to make double chocolate brownies
Pulse Food: How to make mushroom pie Pulse Food How to make mushroom pie
Pulse Food: How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks
Pulse Food: How to prepare lemon rice Pulse Food How to prepare lemon rice
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup Pulse Food How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make fruitcake cookiesbullet
2 Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanksbullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare stir fry egg noodles with chickenbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare lemon ricebullet
5 Pulse Foods How to make onions ringsbullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare chicken and prawn currybullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy goat meat light soupbullet
8 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
9 Health Tips 5 easy ways to get a good night sleep in a...bullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare spicy goat meat light soup
Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Pulse Food How to prepare dinner rolls
Pulse Food The best way to make your Koose
Pulse Foods How to prepare fresh coconut milk at home
Pulse Food How to make double chocolate brownies

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
4 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet

Food & Travel

Labadi Beach Hotel
Travel Tips 3 serene beaches in Ghana for a weekend getaway
Pulse Food The best way to make your Koose
Pulse Food How to prepare goat meat pepper light soup
Cassava chips
Pulse Food How to make cassava chips