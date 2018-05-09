How to make mackerel fishcakes

news

Ingredients

300g cold mashed potato

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp horseradish sauce

Mackerel fillets, skinned and flaked

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, beaten

85g dried breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil

salad and lemon wedges, to serve

Method

In a large bowl, mix together the potato, spring onions, horseradish, and mackerel, then shape into 8 even-sized cakes.

Roll the fishcakes in the flour, shaking off any excess, then dip in the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs.

Cover and chill until ready to cook.

Gently grill or shallow-fry the fishcakes for 5-6 mins on each side until crunchy, golden brown and hot all the way through.

Serve with salad and lemon wedges.