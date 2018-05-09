How to make mackerel fishcakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
300g cold mashed potato
6 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp horseradish sauce
Mackerel fillets, skinned and flaked
2 tbsp plain flour
1 egg, beaten
85g dried breadcrumbs
Vegetable oil
salad and lemon wedges, to serve
The best way to make your Koose
In a large bowl, mix together the potato, spring onions, horseradish, and mackerel, then shape into 8 even-sized cakes.
Roll the fishcakes in the flour, shaking off any excess, then dip in the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs.
Cover and chill until ready to cook.
Gently grill or shallow-fry the fishcakes for 5-6 mins on each side until crunchy, golden brown and hot all the way through.
Serve with salad and lemon wedges.